Number of cyber attacks on Internet resources in Azerbaijan increased

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ The number of cyber attacks on Internet resources increased yesterday and today in Azerbaijan.Report was told in the Center of electronic security (CERT) at the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan.

It is noted that these attacks are mainly carried out in connection with the 100th anniversary of the so-called "Armenian genocide". According to CERT, the main targets of cyber attacks are the sites of government agencies and private internet resources.

"In this regard, center of electronic security (CERT) at the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan has taken a number of security measures and educational work carried out in this direction.Primarily aimed notices to internet providers and the relevant structures.

It is recommended to strengthen security measures in relation to a possible danger", said in center.

In comparison with previous years, this year CERT improved the quality of education and in the field of electronic security as well as the professionalism of the staff.