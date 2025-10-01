Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    Nakhchivan Innovation Center opens to boost regional tech growth

    ICT
    • 01 October, 2025
    • 15:31
    Nakhchivan Innovation Center opens to boost regional tech growth

    The Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA) under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has inaugurated the Nakhchivan Innovation Center, continuing its efforts to expand the regional innovation ecosystem, Report informs.

    The center, located within the administrative building of Nakhchivan State University (NSU), was opened with the participation of university leadership, government officials, and local startup founders.

    In his opening remarks, IRIA Chairman Farid Osmanov emphasized the strategic importance of the center for regional innovation:

    "Following Baku and Sumgayit, establishing such a center in Nakhchivan marks a significant step in making innovation infrastructure more accessible. This is more than just an office space - startups here will have access to development programs, mentorship, investor meetings, and event hosting opportunities. The innovation culture will grow and thrive here."

    NSU Rector Elbrus Isayev and Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Azer Mammadrahimov also spoke at the event. They praised IRIA's role in building innovation ecosystems in the regions and noted that the center would create new opportunities for youth with innovative mindsets across the surrounding areas.

    Elvin Hajiyev, Head of IRIA's Technoparks Department, gave a detailed overview of the center's structure. He noted that the facility includes a Hardware and Software Lab for developing and testing modern tech solutions, a Technology and Engineering Lab to help transform ideas into practical prototypes and projects. Coworking and event spaces are designed to support collaboration and community-building among innovators, students, and entrepreneurs.

    The event concluded with a presentation by NSU's Head of IT, Huseyn Asgarli, outlining the university's ongoing efforts to foster innovation and support a vibrant tech ecosystem in the region.

    Nakhchivan Innovation Center IRIA Farid Osmanov regional innovation innovation ecosystems
    Photo
    İRİA-nın dəstəyi ilə Naxçıvan İnnovasiya Mərkəzi yaradılıb - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    В Нахчыване при поддержке İRİA открылся Инновационный центр

    Latest News

    12:48
    Photo

    Azerbaijan represented at New Silk Road forum held in Kazakhstan

    Infrastructure
    12:48
    Photo

    Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of 7th Summit of European Political Community - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:44

    Ilham Aliyev attending opening of plenary session of European Political Community Summit

    Other
    12:29
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:28

    Albanian PM hails peace progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    12:27

    Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders agree to continue contacts

    Foreign policy
    12:19

    Orban: Azerbaijan is EU's 'gold reserve'

    Foreign policy
    12:18
    Photo

    Booby-trap explosive device found in Shusha

    Military
    12:15

    Costa and von der Leyen hail meeting with President Ilham Aliyev as 'constructive'

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed