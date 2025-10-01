Nakhchivan Innovation Center opens to boost regional tech growth

The Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA) under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has inaugurated the Nakhchivan Innovation Center, continuing its efforts to expand the regional innovation ecosystem, Report informs.

The center, located within the administrative building of Nakhchivan State University (NSU), was opened with the participation of university leadership, government officials, and local startup founders.

In his opening remarks, IRIA Chairman Farid Osmanov emphasized the strategic importance of the center for regional innovation:

"Following Baku and Sumgayit, establishing such a center in Nakhchivan marks a significant step in making innovation infrastructure more accessible. This is more than just an office space - startups here will have access to development programs, mentorship, investor meetings, and event hosting opportunities. The innovation culture will grow and thrive here."

NSU Rector Elbrus Isayev and Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Azer Mammadrahimov also spoke at the event. They praised IRIA's role in building innovation ecosystems in the regions and noted that the center would create new opportunities for youth with innovative mindsets across the surrounding areas.

Elvin Hajiyev, Head of IRIA's Technoparks Department, gave a detailed overview of the center's structure. He noted that the facility includes a Hardware and Software Lab for developing and testing modern tech solutions, a Technology and Engineering Lab to help transform ideas into practical prototypes and projects. Coworking and event spaces are designed to support collaboration and community-building among innovators, students, and entrepreneurs.

The event concluded with a presentation by NSU's Head of IT, Huseyn Asgarli, outlining the university's ongoing efforts to foster innovation and support a vibrant tech ecosystem in the region.