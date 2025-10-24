MP: Robust legal framework needed for broad AI application in Azerbaijan

A strong legislative framework is needed to enable the widespread geographic application of artificial intelligence (AI) in Azerbaijan, MP Musa Guliyev, Chairman of the Labour and Social Policy Committee of Milli Majlis, said, as quoted by Report.

Speaking at the international conference titled "SOCGOV 2025: AI for Humans and Transformation," held in Baku, Guliyev noted that globally, AI is viewed not merely as a technology, but as a subject of public oversight and interest:

"AI is increasingly visible in society and rapidly integrating into modern life. With the Fourth Industrial Revolution, it has become a driving force of social development. Moreover, international cooperation is essential for the effective implementation of AI in our country," the chairman emphasized.