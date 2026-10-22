Minister: AI to improve quality and efficiency of operations

Artificial intelligence (AI) will enhance the quality and efficiency of operations, Sahil Babayev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Finance, said at the conference under the theme Digital Financial Ecosystem: A New Stage in Governance, held in Baku, Report informs.

The minister underscored that AI, one of the key challenges and opportunities of the modern era, cannot be overlooked.

"The creation of these databases opens up new opportunities for us. As data and information accumulate, we can use artificial intelligence to conduct extensive analyses, develop forecasts, and automatically detect anomalies. This can significantly improve the quality, speed, and efficiency of our work," he said.

Babayev also highlighted that digitalization is crucial in every sector: "Developments taking place both in society and globally show that future success will belong to countries that excel in digitalization. States that invest heavily in digitalization and artificial intelligence, develop these fields, and prepare themselves for future challenges will have greater opportunities to succeed. In Azerbaijan, all government institutions are taking steps in this direction. Conferences such as this and the exchange of information play an important role in coordinating activities and helping us better respond to future challenges."