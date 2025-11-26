Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    MIA official: Traditional IT security systems aren't working in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 18:24
    MIA official: Traditional IT security systems aren't working in Azerbaijan

    Traditional IT security systems are no longer working in Azerbaijan, Hikmat Mammadov, the head of the Information and Cyber Security Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), stated at the 2nd International Caspian Innovation Forum held in Baku, Report informs.

    Mammadov stated that signature-based security systems cannot combat cyber threats and attacks that are enhanced with artificial intelligence, automated, and manipulate human psychology: "If we look at the issue as a triangle, technological development should be noted as the first corner. Without this, it is impossible to fight against AI-based cyber threats. For this, we are building an artificial intelligence (AI) based technological infrastructure. We are talking about systems that can work with the advantages brought by AI-based defense mechanisms. The second issue is cyber resilience. Of course, we will face attacks. Some will feel it, some will not. But will the services we provide continue in the face of these attacks or not? Our readiness is now measured by the resilience of our systems and our model for responding to cyber threats."

    The ministry official believes that the most critical model here is the management of the human factor: "The most dangerous is precisely the human factor. Even the AI-based systems we build can be compromised through the human factor. I think that conducting large-scale trainings and organizing practical trainings in organizations will make our employees more prepared against these attacks. The more prepared our employees are, the sooner they will inform the cybersecurity team about incoming threats, and our resilience will be further ensured."

    DİN rəsmisi: "Azərbaycanda klassik İT təhlükəsizlik sistemləri işləmir"
    МВД: Классические системы IT-безопасности в Азербайджане уже неэффективны

