MIA official: Outdated software is among main challenges in cybersecurity

One of the main challenges in cybersecurity is outdated software, Yusif Huseynov, Head of Department at the Cybercrime Division of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), said at a conference held as part of the Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge (CIDC-2025) event, Report informs.

Huseynov noted that one-third of cybercrimes target IoT (Internet of Things) devices: "According to 2024 statistics, nearly 600,000 IoT devices worldwide were subjected to attacks-a record figure. These devices play a significant role in solving crimes. While they offer benefits, they also pose serious risks. That's why security measures must be taken."

He also pointed out segmentation issues in devices installed for security purposes: "Whether in homes or corporate environments, the compromise of a single device can be a major problem. Moreover, 60% of attacks are linked to outdated software. Around 70% of incidents stem from commonly used passwords or from users knowingly or unknowingly accessing vulnerable programs. Technology itself isn't dangerous-it's how we use it that matters."