Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity

    MIA official: Outdated software is among main challenges in cybersecurity

    ICT
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 15:44
    MIA official: Outdated software is among main challenges in cybersecurity

    One of the main challenges in cybersecurity is outdated software, Yusif Huseynov, Head of Department at the Cybercrime Division of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), said at a conference held as part of the Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge (CIDC-2025) event, Report informs.

    Huseynov noted that one-third of cybercrimes target IoT (Internet of Things) devices: "According to 2024 statistics, nearly 600,000 IoT devices worldwide were subjected to attacks-a record figure. These devices play a significant role in solving crimes. While they offer benefits, they also pose serious risks. That's why security measures must be taken."

    He also pointed out segmentation issues in devices installed for security purposes: "Whether in homes or corporate environments, the compromise of a single device can be a major problem. Moreover, 60% of attacks are linked to outdated software. Around 70% of incidents stem from commonly used passwords or from users knowingly or unknowingly accessing vulnerable programs. Technology itself isn't dangerous-it's how we use it that matters."

    Cybersecurity Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2025 (CIDC-2025) Ministry of Internal Affairs Yusif Huseynov
    DİN-in əməkdaşı: Kibertəhlükəsizlikdə əsas problemlərdən biri köhnə proqram təminatıdır
    МВД: Устаревшее программное обеспечение становится причиной большинства кибератак

    Latest News

    16:00

    From 2026, Azerbaijani citizens to be able to control use of their personal data

    ICT
    15:52

    Karabakh to host Spiritual Values Week

    Domestic policy
    15:50

    Azerbaijan updates law on protection of personal data

    ICT
    15:44

    MIA official: Outdated software is among main challenges in cybersecurity

    ICT
    15:38

    Mbappé wants to play in match against Azerbaijan

    Football
    15:23
    Photo

    One-on-one meeting between presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia underway in Dushanbe

    Foreign policy
    15:19

    Court reveals documents regarding Armenia's recruitment of mercenary fighters

    Incident
    15:05

    Azerbaijan developing unified information system for public utlities

    ICT
    14:59

    Kostanyan: Yerevan views interaction with Baku positively after Washington summit

    Region
    All News Feed