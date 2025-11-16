ITU: Young people from all over world show great interest in Azerbaijan

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is impressed by the interest young people around the world have in Azerbaijan, Roxana Widmer-Iliescu, Head of the ITU Digital Inclusion Service, told journalists on the sidelines of the Global Youth Celebration (GYC-25) in Baku, Report informs.

She noted that since 2001, the ITU has organized 17 youth forums and gatherings.

"Our goal is to ensure that every young person, regardless of their geographic location, gender, or level of technology proficiency, is digitally included and has equal opportunities through technology. We are very impressed with everything that is happening here in Azerbaijan," Widmer-Iliescu emphasized.

She noted that today's full audience-approximately 500 participants from around the world-demonstrates the great interest young people are showing in Azerbaijan.

"And at the same time, they emphasize the importance of digital technologies. ITU places great importance on having young people at the table with political leaders and decision-makers to shape the digital future together," she added.