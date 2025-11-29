Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    • 29 November, 2025
    • 11:55
    Innovation agency expands programs to develop Azerbaijan's ICT talent

    Azerbaijan's Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) continues to implement a wide range of programs aimed at developing young professionals in the ICT sector and equipping them with high-level, internationally recognized skills, Report informs.

    Speaking at the ICT Career Exhibition in Baku, the Agency's Deputy Chairman, Rashad Khaligov, highlighted the scope of these initiatives. He noted that more than 10,000 individuals have already benefited from short- and long-term training programs, gaining specialized knowledge and completing internships at international companies.

    Khaligov emphasized that several new projects are particularly significant for building human capital in the country: "In recent years, we have been working to bring specialized US companies into Azerbaijan, ensure the transfer of their expertise, and support the development of young professionals in the field."

    He added that the Agency has launched a new program in partnership with the prominent US company Anderson. "Over 200 young people are currently participating in a one-year program to acquire top-level knowledge and skills. These programs will continue regularly. Cooperation with companies and universities operating in the country is especially important, and we are consistently implementing such projects together," he said.

