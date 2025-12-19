Industry 4.0 center to be created in 2026 on Baku Boulevard

Azerbaijan Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution will be established on Baku Boulevard in 2026, Fariz Jafarov, executive director of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Analysis and Coordination Center (4SIM) under the Ministry of Economy, said at the "Industry 4.0: Hackathon 2025" event, Report informs.

According to him, the new center will showcase industrial solutions, modern production lines, and developments by technology companies. Young people, entrepreneurs, and businesses will also be able to present prototypes of solutions to pressing problems there, he said.

Jafarov noted that the recently approved digital economy strategy envisages the implementation of approximately eight key projects and more than 50 future-oriented initiatives. These include support for startups, the creation of venture funds, the launch of a crowdfunding platform, the organization of international conferences, and the establishment of an Industry 4.0 Center, he said.

Furthermore, the strategy includes state funding for international certificates for young people, the development of industry-specific training programs abroad, and the holding of international conferences in Azerbaijan, he added. According to Jafarov, the development of this ecosystem will be an important contribution to the growth of the country's digital economy.