ICT sector output in Azerbaijan hits 1.75B manats in 9 months

In the nine months of 2025, Azerbaijan's information and communication technology (ICT) sector produced goods and services worth 1.75 billion manats ($1.03 billion), according to the State Statistical Committee, Report informs.

This marks a 6.7% increase compared to the same period last year.

In September alone, the sector generated 420 million manats ($247.1 million) in output, twice the amount recorded in the same month of 2024.

From January through September, the ICT sector accounted for 1.8% of the country's Gross Domestic Product, reflecting its growing contribution to the national economy.