Hackers leak data of 5.7 million Qantas customers

Personal data belonging to 5.7 million customers of Qantas, Australia"s largest airline, has been published on the dark web after being stolen by hackers in the summer of 2025.

According to Report, citing 9News, the cybercriminals said they released the data because the company refused to pay the ransom.

The leaked information reportedly includes full names, dates of birth, email addresses, and frequent flyer loyalty card numbers. Among the exposed data is also personal information of several well-known Australian politicians and public figures, including home addresses and phone numbers.