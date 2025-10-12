Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Hackers leak data of 5.7 million Qantas customers

    ICT
    • 12 October, 2025
    • 12:20
    Hackers leak data of 5.7 million Qantas customers

    Personal data belonging to 5.7 million customers of Qantas, Australia"s largest airline, has been published on the dark web after being stolen by hackers in the summer of 2025.

    According to Report, citing 9News, the cybercriminals said they released the data because the company refused to pay the ransom.

    The leaked information reportedly includes full names, dates of birth, email addresses, and frequent flyer loyalty card numbers. Among the exposed data is also personal information of several well-known Australian politicians and public figures, including home addresses and phone numbers.

    hackers data leak Qantas
    Hakerlər "Qantas"ın 5,7 milyon müştərisinin məlumatlarını dərc edib
    Хакеры опубликовали данные 5,7 млн клиентов авиакомпании Qantas

    Latest News

    12:33

    Media: President of Cameroon plans to rule until age 100

    Other countries
    12:20

    Hackers leak data of 5.7 million Qantas customers

    ICT
    12:03

    Sharif: Pakistan to give tough response to any provocation from Afghanistan

    Other countries
    11:47
    Photo

    Film about Azerbaijani alpinist wins award in Italy

    Individual sports
    11:23
    Photo

    SOCAR holds special event for children of martyrs and veterans

    Domestic policy
    11:10

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Spain

    Foreign policy
    11:07

    Qarabag climb 14 more spots in world club rankings

    Football
    10:57

    Katz: Destruction of tunnels to be main task after return of hostages

    Other countries
    10:29

    Erdogan to visit Egypt for Gaza peace summit

    Region
    All News Feed