Hackers leak data of 5.7 million Qantas customers
ICT
- 12 October, 2025
- 12:20
Personal data belonging to 5.7 million customers of Qantas, Australia"s largest airline, has been published on the dark web after being stolen by hackers in the summer of 2025.
According to Report, citing 9News, the cybercriminals said they released the data because the company refused to pay the ransom.
The leaked information reportedly includes full names, dates of birth, email addresses, and frequent flyer loyalty card numbers. Among the exposed data is also personal information of several well-known Australian politicians and public figures, including home addresses and phone numbers.
Latest News
12:33
Media: President of Cameroon plans to rule until age 100Other countries
12:20
Hackers leak data of 5.7 million Qantas customersICT
12:03
Sharif: Pakistan to give tough response to any provocation from AfghanistanOther countries
11:47
Photo
Film about Azerbaijani alpinist wins award in ItalyIndividual sports
11:23
Photo
SOCAR holds special event for children of martyrs and veteransDomestic policy
11:10
Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of SpainForeign policy
11:07
Qarabag climb 14 more spots in world club rankingsFootball
10:57
Katz: Destruction of tunnels to be main task after return of hostagesOther countries
10:29