From 2026, Azerbaijani citizens to be able to control use of their personal data

Starting next year, Azerbaijani citizens will be able to experience the practical benefits of digital reforms aimed at ensuring transparency and control over the use of personal data, Shahin Aliyev, deputy chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, said at a conference as part of the Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2025 (CIDC-2025), Report informs.

According to Shahin Aliyev, the MyGov platform already notifies citizens when the private sector requests access to their data and provides the ability to independently manage consent.

"Citizens can completely restrict access, allow it for a certain period of time, or grant it on a one-time basis. The scope of this system will gradually expand. If any company, business entity, or government agency wants to use data, this is possible only with the citizen's consent," he emphasized.

The deputy chairman noted that citizens will receive notifications about when and by whom their data is being used as part of all government services.

"This way, everyone will be able to control where and for what purpose their personal data is being used. Work has begun with data exchange between the public and private sectors, and this process is ongoing. Additional measures are being taken to increase transparency. Citizens will be able to see the tangible results of this work as early as next year," Shahin Aliyev added.