    First-ever World Telecommunication Development Conference in CIS opens in Baku

    ICT
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 09:24
    First-ever World Telecommunication Development Conference in CIS opens in Baku

    The World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-2025), held for the first time in the CIS region, has kicked off in Baku, Report informs.

    The conference is organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) every four years and aims to bridge the digital divide between countries and advance digital transformation.

    The conference, held at the Baku Congress Center, serves as an open international platform for young people.

    Participants will have the opportunity to learn about global technology trends, connect with leading experts, and establish international cooperation.

    Over 2,000 delegates from 150 countries, including over 300 youth representatives, are expected to attend WTDC-2025.

    The conference is expected to adopt a declaration outlining key priorities for the 194 ITU member states. For the CIS countries, there will be approximately five, and the ITU will focus on their implementation over the next four years.

    The event will run until November 28.

