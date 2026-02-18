Fariz Jafarov: Digital economy ecosystem to be formed in Azerbaijan

A digital economy ecosystem will be formed in Azerbaijan, Fariz Jafarov, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM), said at a press conference on the organization's performance in 2025, Report informs.

According to him, the digital economy development strategy covers 2026-2029, and the document defines three goals, nine priority areas, and 50 initiatives.

Jafarov noted that the initiatives are divided into three key areas: business, society, and government: "Overall, 26 initiatives are focused on business, 15 on society, and nine on government. The main goal is to form a digital economy ecosystem, accelerate business digitalization, and create added value through new digital business models."

He added that the strategy's implementation is expected to involve hundreds of enterprises in digital transformation programs, create new startups, and increase the share of highly qualified ICT specialists: "As a result of the strategy's implementation, it is planned to involve 300 enterprises in digital transformation programs, create 250 new startups, provide 200 SMEs with access to digital markets, and engage 40,000 citizens in training."

According to the executive director, the plan is to create 70 million manats ($41.176 million) in added value through solutions based on generative artificial intelligence.