The European Union (EU) is implementing projects with Azerbaijan to strengthen the country's cybersecurity, Gediminas Varanaivicius, Chargé d"Affaires of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, said at the 2nd International Conference on Cyber Diplomacy (ICCD 2026) in Baku.

Report quotes him as saying the second phase of a project to enhance cyber resilience in Eastern Partnership countries is currently underway.

As part of the project, Azerbaijan hosted the international Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge cyber exercise in October last year, bringing together 25 teams from government agencies, the banking and telecommunications sectors, and organisations managing critical infrastructure. Participants practised responding to cyberattack scenarios on a virtual smart city infrastructure. Teams from Moldova, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan also took part in the exercise.

Varanaivicius said that in April this year, the EU supported training sessions on cybersecurity risk management, while last month it backed a workshop on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. Representatives of Azerbaijan's public sector and critical infrastructure organisations participated in the events.

He also noted that negotiations on new EU-Azerbaijan partnership priorities for 2026–2030 are in their final stages. The document envisages cooperation in energy security, regional connectivity, digitalization, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.