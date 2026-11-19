China, Russia and the United States have called for reforming the United Nations (UN) to enable the organisation to respond more effectively to global challenges, according to the Declaration of the Leaders of Russia, China and the United States on Peace, adopted following their trilateral meeting in Shenzhen, cited by Report.

"As permanent members of the UN Security Council, Russia, China and the United States reaffirmed their commitment to UN reform so that the organization can respond more effectively to global challenges and fulfil its fundamental mission of maintaining international peace and security," the Kremlin quoted the declaration as saying.

The declaration consists of four points.

In addition, the leaders agreed to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all countries and reaffirmed the importance of stable energy supplies.

The three leaders noted that the principle of state consent and respect for the immunities of state officials are fundamental. They also agreed that the International Criminal Court (ICC) and other similar bodies should not abuse their powers.

The leaders further reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. In this regard, the three countries will engage in dialogue to reduce nuclear risks and prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons.