Effective international cybersecurity alliances require strong domestic partnerships, said Rauf Jabarov, Executive Director of the Association of Cybersecurity Organizations of Azerbaijan.

Report informs that Jabarov made the remarks during a panel discussion at the second International Conference on Cyber Diplomacy (ICCD 2026) in Baku.

He said strong domestic partnerships made international cooperation more effective.

"For me, strategic autonomy means having real choices, both domestically and internationally. If an international partner does not support us in certain circumstances, that means we have not achieved a sufficiently strong partnership. We therefore need several alternative partners who can stand with us in one situation, and others who can help us in different circumstances. International partnerships are ultimately about having more choices," he said.

Jabarov said the same principle applied domestically.

"If we want to achieve a degree of autonomy, we need more options and the flexibility to choose between them. A company seeking cybersecurity services should have more domestic providers to choose from. Having those alternatives gives clients autonomy," he said.

"Without building a strong local community and involving all stakeholders - from the government and state agencies to infrastructure providers, IT companies and cybersecurity firms - we cannot benefit from international cooperation. This is very important."