Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov met with Sven Albrecht, Regional President and Managing Director of Special Olympics Europe Eurasia (SOEE), to discuss the development of inclusive sports and the Special Olympics movement.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports told Report that Albrecht and his delegation were visiting Azerbaijan for the Special Olympics European Badminton Tournament in Baku.

The meeting focused on the development of inclusive sports and the Special Olympics movement in Azerbaijan, the organization of the tournament and prospects for future cooperation.

Special Olympics Azerbaijan Chairman Vugar Behbudov and National Director Rovshan Mammadov also attended, alongside Special Olympics International Chief of Sports and Competition Lou Lauria and SOEE Senior Director of Organizational Development Krzysztof Krukowski.