Estonian expert: Cyber ​​threats require adequate legal responses

Against the backdrop of growing cyber threats, including those targeting critical infrastructure, states must not only develop effective response strategies but also select appropriate legal measures to mitigate the risks, Elsa Neeme, Senior Cybersecurity Expert at the e-Governance Academy (eGA), said at a conference as part of the Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2025 (CIDC-2025), Report informs.

According to her, the threat landscape can be roughly divided into two groups: those targeting individual citizens and those directed against critical infrastructure.

"On top of this, another important aspect arises: from the government's perspective, how should various risks be responded to, how should they be prioritized, and by what methodology should they be classified? Therefore, it is necessary to select appropriate legal measures to counter and mitigate these risks. However, this also poses a distinct risk-the risk of correctly understanding, or, conversely, misunderstanding, the threat landscape, and therefore the selection of adequate response tools," the expert noted.