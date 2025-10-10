Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Estonian expert: Cyber ​​threats require adequate legal responses

    ICT
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 16:30
    Estonian expert: Cyber ​​threats require adequate legal responses

    Against the backdrop of growing cyber threats, including those targeting critical infrastructure, states must not only develop effective response strategies but also select appropriate legal measures to mitigate the risks, Elsa Neeme, Senior Cybersecurity Expert at the e-Governance Academy (eGA), said at a conference as part of the Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2025 (CIDC-2025), Report informs.

    According to her, the threat landscape can be roughly divided into two groups: those targeting individual citizens and those directed against critical infrastructure.

    "On top of this, another important aspect arises: from the government's perspective, how should various risks be responded to, how should they be prioritized, and by what methodology should they be classified? Therefore, it is necessary to select appropriate legal measures to counter and mitigate these risks. However, this also poses a distinct risk-the risk of correctly understanding, or, conversely, misunderstanding, the threat landscape, and therefore the selection of adequate response tools," the expert noted.

    Elsa Neeme cyber security Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2025 (CIDC-2025)
    Estoniyalı ekspert: "Kibertəhdidlər üçün adekvat hüquqi cavab tədbirləri lazımdır"
    Эстонский эксперт: Для киберугроз необходимы адекватные правовые меры реагирования

    Latest News

    17:54

    Bilalhabashi Nazarov makes history in Azerbaijani boxing

    Individual sports
    17:43

    Putin: Migrants in Russia must be law-abiding citizens

    Other countries
    17:37

    Natalia Spinu: Azerbaijan becoming cyber resilience hub for Caucasus, Central Asia

    ICT
    17:35
    Photo

    Participants of international conference on missing persons visit Shusha

    Foreign policy
    17:32

    Aydin Verdiyev: Biometric systems vulnerable to cyberattacks

    Domestic policy
    17:29
    Photo

    Baku Fintech Forum 2025 Held with PashaPay as One of the Key Partners

    Finance
    17:23

    Tbilisi court arrests 7 people detained over events of October 4

    Region
    17:19

    Putin: Russia remains within agreements reached with US in Alaska

    Other countries
    17:17

    Brent price falls below $64 per barrel

    Energy
    All News Feed