Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity

    Elnur Aliyev: Azerbaijan's digital economy strategy presented to government

    ICT
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 12:01
    Elnur Aliyev: Azerbaijan's digital economy strategy presented to government

    The launch of a supercomputer in Azerbaijan will significantly expand technological capabilities for artificial intelligence-based solutions, First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev said at the CIDC-2025 conference in Baku.

    Report quotes him as saying the ministry is currently working to establish a spatial data infrastructure, which will create the conditions for the development of intelligent solutions for collecting and managing large volumes of data, exchanging geographic information, and creating "digital twins" and "smart cities."

    All of this makes ensuring information and cybersecurity in the digital environment even more relevant.

    Elnur Aliyev added that the Ministry of Economy has developed and submitted a new strategy for the transition to a digital economy to the government for consideration.

    "The adoption of this document is crucial for expanding digital transformations and deepening digitalization in various sectors," he noted.

    Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2025 (CIDC-2025) Elnur Aliyev Azerbaijan
    Elnur Əliyev: "Azərbaycanda Rəqəmsal İqtisadiyyat Strategiyası hökumətə təqdim edilib"
    Эльнур Алиев: Стратегия цифровой экономики Азербайджана представлена правительству

    Latest News

    12:58

    Central Bank announces development of bill on virtual assets

    Finance
    12:56

    Ambassador: Energy co-op with Azerbaijan - one of Moldova's priorities

    Energy
    12:47

    Ambassador: Azerbaijan was first in post-Soviet space to resolve its territorial issue

    Foreign policy
    12:45

    Azerbaijan's fintech association signs memorandums of understanding

    Finance
    12:43

    Azerbaijan Minister of Defense extends condolences to Pakistani side

    Foreign policy
    12:41

    China commerce ministry adds 14 foreign entities to unreliable entity list

    Other countries
    12:32

    Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina sign memorandum on missing persons

    Foreign policy
    12:28
    Photo

    Creating change through art: Where climate action meets inclusion and accessibility

    Business
    12:28

    CBA: Integration of all fintechs with open banking has begun

    Finance
    All News Feed