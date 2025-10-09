Elnur Aliyev: Azerbaijan's digital economy strategy presented to government

The launch of a supercomputer in Azerbaijan will significantly expand technological capabilities for artificial intelligence-based solutions, First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev said at the CIDC-2025 conference in Baku.

Report quotes him as saying the ministry is currently working to establish a spatial data infrastructure, which will create the conditions for the development of intelligent solutions for collecting and managing large volumes of data, exchanging geographic information, and creating "digital twins" and "smart cities."

All of this makes ensuring information and cybersecurity in the digital environment even more relevant.

Elnur Aliyev added that the Ministry of Economy has developed and submitted a new strategy for the transition to a digital economy to the government for consideration.

"The adoption of this document is crucial for expanding digital transformations and deepening digitalization in various sectors," he noted.