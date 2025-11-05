EBRD: Azerbaijani startups can receive up to €50,000 in support

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 17:10
    Azerbaijani startups can receive up to €50,000 in support under the Star Venture program, Samir Hamidov, Senior Manager for Small Businesses at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), said at the StrategEast State and IT ‏Eurasian Forum 2025 in Baku, Report informs.

    Hamidov highlighted that the Star Venture program currently operates in 26 markets and has supported over 750 startups to date: "Startups accepted into the program undergo a comprehensive business diagnostic conducted by experts from the University of Cambridge. Selected participants are offered up to €50,000 in funding for training and advisory services. We finance 100% of these services. Startups are free to choose their preferred local or international mentors, consultants, and training providers."

    The official added that participants in the Star Venture program gain the opportunity to work with world-class mentors, speak at international events, and connect with investors: "To date, more than 600 consulting projects have been implemented under the program. The total value of startups in our portfolio is approximately €4 billion, and participants have attracted over $157 million in investments."

