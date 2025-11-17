Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Doreen Bogdan-Martin: Azerbaijan becoming rapidly growing regional hub for digital development

    ICT
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 14:00
    Doreen Bogdan-Martin: Azerbaijan becoming rapidly growing regional hub for digital development

    Azerbaijan is rapidly becoming a regional hub for digital development, Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), said at a press conference dedicated to WTDC-25 in Baku, according to Report.

    "The Digital Azerbaijan 2030 strategy is driving digital transformation, including investments in cloud services, smart infrastructure, and data centers that support the development of artificial intelligence," Bogdan-Martin emphasized.

    In her view, the Digital Silk Road project, which connects Azerbaijan with Georgia and further with Europe through a new fiber-optic backbone, is expected to further enhance international connectivity and strengthen the resilience of digital infrastructure.

