Doreen Bogdan-Martin: Azerbaijan becoming rapidly growing regional hub for digital development
ICT
- 17 November, 2025
- 14:00
Azerbaijan is rapidly becoming a regional hub for digital development, Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), said at a press conference dedicated to WTDC-25 in Baku, according to Report.
"The Digital Azerbaijan 2030 strategy is driving digital transformation, including investments in cloud services, smart infrastructure, and data centers that support the development of artificial intelligence," Bogdan-Martin emphasized.
In her view, the Digital Silk Road project, which connects Azerbaijan with Georgia and further with Europe through a new fiber-optic backbone, is expected to further enhance international connectivity and strengthen the resilience of digital infrastructure.
