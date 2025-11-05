Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Director of Tony Blair Institute makes recommendations on data management

    ICT
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 13:44
    Director of Tony Blair Institute makes recommendations on data management

    Central Asian and South Caucasus countries should establish clear rules and priorities for data governance, Zixin Lin, regional director for Central Asia and the South Caucasus at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI), said on the second day of the 7th StrategEast State and IT Eurasian Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    She stated that this creates a crucial foundation for trusting relationships between major tech companies: "I believe that sovereignty and control are two different concepts. When we talk about sovereignty in the region, we cannot think of complete control. Eurasian countries have enormous potential to define the terms of cooperation with major tech companies. Agreeing on market access conditions can bring numerous benefits and implications for the principles and priorities of sovereignty that each country strives for."

    7th StrategEast State and IT Eurasian Forum Azerbaijan Tony Blair Institute for Global Change
    "Tony Blair Institute for Global Change" məlumat idarəçiliyi ilə bağlı tövsiyələrlə çıxış edib
    Директор Института имени Тони Блэра выступила с рекомендациями по управлению данными

    Latest News

    14:14
    Photo

    Azerbaijani journalists visit Ichan-Kala museum-reserve in Khiva

    Media
    14:04

    ICESCO Director General congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    13:50

    Ravan Hasanov: "Color of Diversity" festival - creative presentation of interreligious dialogue

    Religion
    13:44

    Director of Tony Blair Institute makes recommendations on data management

    ICT
    13:28

    Bahar Muradova: Azerbaijan's model of multiculturalism serves as example for world

    Religion
    13:28

    Official: Azerbaijan develops its own national AI language model

    ICT
    13:18

    Shoigu: Russia expects consultations with Armenia on situation in South Caucasus

    Region
    13:16

    Kamran Aghayev: AI to prepare citizen documents automatically in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    13:06
    Photo

    Baku hosts StrategEast State and IT ‏Eurasian Forum 2025

    ICT
    All News Feed