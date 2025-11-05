Director of Tony Blair Institute makes recommendations on data management

Central Asian and South Caucasus countries should establish clear rules and priorities for data governance, Zixin Lin, regional director for Central Asia and the South Caucasus at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI), said on the second day of the 7th StrategEast State and IT Eurasian Forum in Baku, Report informs.

She stated that this creates a crucial foundation for trusting relationships between major tech companies: "I believe that sovereignty and control are two different concepts. When we talk about sovereignty in the region, we cannot think of complete control. Eurasian countries have enormous potential to define the terms of cooperation with major tech companies. Agreeing on market access conditions can bring numerous benefits and implications for the principles and priorities of sovereignty that each country strives for."