Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025

    Deputy Minister: Türkiye to advance together with Azerbaijan in digital transformation

    ICT
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 12:23
    Deputy Minister: Türkiye to advance together with Azerbaijan in digital transformation

    Türkiye will move forward together with Azerbaijan in the field of digital transformation, Ahmet Aydin, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Türkiye, said at the SOCGOV 2025: AI for Humans and Transformation conference in Baku, Report informs.

    The deputy minister highlighted that digital transformation not only changes service delivery but also fundamentally reshapes decision-making processes:

    "In particular, the application of AI-supported systems in the labor sector enhances efficiency in public administration and enables more reliable protection of workers' rights. In Türkiye, by integrating artificial intelligence into our digital government infrastructure, we are shaping more flexible, inclusive, and effective solutions in social policy. We believe that in the coming period, digital governments will evolve not only as technological entities but also as human-centered, participatory, and socially oriented structures. Türkiye will continue to advance in this transformation alongside its friendly and brotherly nation, Azerbaijan, and the global community," he said.

    Azerbaijan Turkiye digital transformation SOCGOV 2025
    Türkiyə rəsmisi: "Rəqəmsal transformasiyada Azərbaycanla birgə addımlayacağıq"
    Ахмет Айдын: Турция будет развивать цифровую трансформацию вместе с Азербайджаном

    Latest News

    13:34

    Spheres for expanding economic ties between Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan revealed

    Business
    13:33

    Azerbaijani Parliament approves compulsory health insurance for foreign inmates

    Milli Majlis
    13:32
    Photo

    Over 500,000 tourists visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur in summer

    Karabakh
    13:31

    KOBIA: Azerbaijan's SMEs face challenges in digitalization and AI adoption

    Business
    13:29

    Azerbaijan proposes startup platform for Turkic states

    ICT
    13:27

    Malaguti: Arbitration centers must work closely with judicial system

    Foreign policy
    13:25

    Turkish Deputy Minister: AI will pose no threat to humans if used properly

    Foreign policy
    13:23

    Supreme Court: Baku Arbitration Centre to contribute to strengthening rule of law

    Foreign policy
    13:21
    Photo

    Azerbaijan relocates 61 more residents to Seyidbayli village

    Karabakh
    All News Feed