Deputy Minister: Türkiye to advance together with Azerbaijan in digital transformation

Türkiye will move forward together with Azerbaijan in the field of digital transformation, Ahmet Aydin, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Türkiye, said at the SOCGOV 2025: AI for Humans and Transformation conference in Baku, Report informs.

The deputy minister highlighted that digital transformation not only changes service delivery but also fundamentally reshapes decision-making processes:

"In particular, the application of AI-supported systems in the labor sector enhances efficiency in public administration and enables more reliable protection of workers' rights. In Türkiye, by integrating artificial intelligence into our digital government infrastructure, we are shaping more flexible, inclusive, and effective solutions in social policy. We believe that in the coming period, digital governments will evolve not only as technological entities but also as human-centered, participatory, and socially oriented structures. Türkiye will continue to advance in this transformation alongside its friendly and brotherly nation, Azerbaijan, and the global community," he said.