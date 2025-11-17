Cosmas Zavazava: Baku Declaration to renew global digital agenda

A new, ambitious plan for global digital development, dubbed the Baku Declaration, is planned to be adopted in Baku, Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, Director of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Telecommunication Development Bureau, said at the opening ceremony of the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) in Baku, Report informs.

"While some countries are moving or racing toward the frontiers of artificial intelligence, others are still struggling to provide universal broadband access. This conference is our collective opportunity to change that picture," Zavazava noted.

According to him, the challenge in the coming days is to ensure practical and effective solutions that will bring real benefits to people around the world.

"We are here to continue this legacy and shape a new, ambitious plan for global digital development. The Baku Declaration and our UNECO plan must be bold, realistic, and inclusive," he emphasized.

Zavazava noted that the digital divide has evolved from a simple connectivity issue to a multi-layered problem-accessibility, digital skills, relevance, and security.

"We meet here in Baku at a time of rapid global transformation. The digital revolution is no longer on the horizon-it's already here, transforming every aspect of our lives and economies. It holds the promise of bridging the gap, empowering communities, and accelerating progress toward sustainable development," he added.