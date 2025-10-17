Citizen participation drives success of smart cities in Azerbaijan, says British expert

Active citizen engagement has been the key factor in the success of smart city projects in Azerbaijan, Deen Sharp, a human geography and environment researcher at the London School of Economics and Political Science, said on the third day of the 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum (NUFA3) in Baku.

According to Report, Sharp noted that the innovations implemented in Baku differ significantly in scale and tools from those introduced in Karabakh. However, he emphasized that the main goal remains the same in both contexts: "Creating cities that are centered around people."

He outlined three fundamental principles of smart city development:

"First, smart cities must be integrated into local realities. Second, they must be easy to understand. And third - most importantly - they must be people-centered. People should come first, and only then technology," the expert stressed.

Sharp described this approach as "digital by design, not by default."

"Smart cities are not only about technology and efficiency. More importantly, they are about empowering municipalities to make better decisions - when, where, and how to act. And above all, they are about improving the lives of everyday citizens," he said.

In conclusion, Sharp underlined that in cases where smart city projects in Azerbaijan have proven truly effective, the decisive factor has been the active participation of citizens and their involvement in the decision-making process.

"That is the foundation of the smart city concept - cities built with people and for people," he summarized.