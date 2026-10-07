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    Chrome remains dominant browser in Azerbaijan despite slight decline

    ICT
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 23:55
    Chrome remains dominant browser in Azerbaijan despite slight decline

    Chrome accounted for 78.33% of Azerbaijan's browser market across all platforms, including computers, mobile devices and tablets, in September this year.

    According to Report, citing the latest data from Statcounter, Chrome's share fell by 2.15 percentage points compared with August and by 1.3 percentage points compared with September 2025.

    Safari ranked second with an 8.49% market share, up 1.04 percentage points month-on-month but down 0.17 percentage points year-on-year.

    Firefox ranked third with a 5.47% share, increasing by 0.65 percentage points over the month and 4.45 percentage points over the year.

    Samsung Internet ranked fourth with a 3.92% market share, up 0.25 percentage points month-on-month and 0.82 percentage points year-on-year.

    Edge rounded out the top five with a 2.09% share, increasing by 0.18 percentage points over the month but declining by 0.1 percentage points compared with a year earlier.

    The top five browsers by platform were as follows:

    Computers:

    • Chrome – 75.95%, down 7.18 percentage points, or 8.6%, month-on-month and 8.81 percentage points year-on-year;

    • Firefox – 13.69%, up 4.98 percentage points month-on-month and 11.77 percentage points year-on-year;

    • Edge – 6.04%, up 2.11 percentage points month-on-month and 1.05 percentage points year-on-year;

    • Opera – 1.58%, up 0.47 percentage points month-on-month but down 2.12 percentage points year-on-year;

    • Samsung Internet – 0.53%, down 1.19 percentage points month-on-month, while it had no market share a year earlier.

    Mobile devices:

    • Chrome – 79.53%, up 1.5 percentage points month-on-month and 3.63 percentage points year-on-year;

    • Safari – 12.09%, down 1.42 percentage points both month-on-month and year-on-year;

    • Samsung Internet – 5.69%, up 0.21 percentage points month-on-month and 0.22 percentage points year-on-year;

    • Firefox – 1.25%, up 0.01 percentage points month-on-month and 0.89 percentage points year-on-year;

    • Opera – 0.8%, up 0.18 percentage points month-on-month but down 1.37 percentage points year-on-year.

    Tablets:

    • Chrome – 84.83%, up 2.02 percentage points month-on-month and 19.33 percentage points year-on-year;

    • Safari – 7.43%, down 0.93 percentage points month-on-month and 6.03 percentage points year-on-year;

    • Android – 2.78%, down 0.77 percentage points month-on-month and 6.73 percentage points year-on-year;

    • Samsung Internet – 2.73%, down 0.4 percentage points month-on-month, while it had no market share a year earlier;

    • Opera – 1.25%, up 0.17 percentage points month-on-month but down 1.1 percentage points year-on-year.

    Samsung Group Chrome browser market
    Azərbaycanda kompüterlərdə "Chrome"un bazar payı sentyabrda 9 %-ə yaxın azalıb
    Chrome сохраняет лидерство на рынке браузеров Азербайджана
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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