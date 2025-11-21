Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Chairman: Access to global markets for Azerbaijani startups is priority

    ICT
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 17:09
    Access to global markets for Azerbaijani startups is our priority, said Farid Osmanov, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan's Innovation and Digital Development Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Report informs.

    He made the remark at the Demo‑Day event of the international acceleration program Green and Digital Silk Road.

    Osmanov noted that 3–5 year framework partnerships have already been established with foreign partners, opening new opportunities for the local innovation environment: "Our goal is to ensure that startups gain access to global markets. Broad support mechanisms are being applied in both financing and innovation infrastructure."

    The chairman emphasized that the country's innovation policy is being implemented in line with the Digital Development Concept and the Artificial Intelligence Strategy: "Our strategic vision is supported by human capital. We aim to achieve transparent, efficient, and proactive management of processes."

    He added that special programs are being carried out for early‑stage startup projects: "So far, more than 30 startups have received financial support. The goal is not only product development but also enhancing competitiveness in international markets."

    The official also stressed that expanding the innovation ecosystem is of particular importance for Azerbaijan's integration into the global digital economy:

    "For us, the most important thing is the formation of innovative thinking. All mechanisms are being created to enable Azerbaijani youth to participate in global competition."

