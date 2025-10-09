Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity

    CBA proposes strengthening oversight through legislation to prevent digital theft

    ICT
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 17:53
    CBA proposes strengthening oversight through legislation to prevent digital theft

    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has expressed interest in improving legislation to more effectively regulate and prevent cyber incidents, according to Elnur Eyvazli, Director of the CBA's Information and Cybersecurity Department, Report informs.

    Eyvazli made this statement during a conference held as part of the Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge (CIDC-2025) event.

    The official pointed out that a joint working group has been established between the Central Bank and the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), which is operating successfully and delivering positive results.

    "If a complaint is submitted to us or the MIA regarding digital theft of funds, we respond promptly in coordination with the digital teams of the banking sector. Our main goal is to prevent stolen funds from being transferred abroad and to ensure they are frozen," he stated.

    Eyvazli added that once the funds are frozen by court order, they are returned to the victim: "Such cases are not uncommon. However, we believe that legislative amendments will be necessary in the future. It's frequent that cardholders hand over their cards to others and later claim they were unaware of the restrictions. In such cases, the cards are blocked."

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan Elnur Eyvazli digital theft Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2025 (CIDC-2025)
    AMB rəqəmsal oğurluqdan qorunmaq üçün nəzarətin qanunvericilik yolu ilə gücləndirilməsini təklif edir
    Центробанк Азербайджана предлагает законодательно усилить контроль для защиты от цифрового воровства

    Latest News

    18:52

    Azerbaijani boxers conclude European Championship with 5 medals

    Individual sports
    18:34
    Photo

    Azerbaijan Defense Minister meets with his Georgian counterpart

    Region
    18:23
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Kuwait discuss implementation of oil refining projects

    Energy
    18:14
    Photo
    Video

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Dushanbe

    Foreign policy
    18:07

    Rovshan Najaf appointed to FIFA Commercial and Marketing Advisory Committee

    Football
    17:54

    Azerbaijan and Kuwait discuss priority areas of economic cooperation

    Business
    17:53

    CBA proposes strengthening oversight through legislation to prevent digital theft

    ICT
    17:43

    Azerbaijan plans to integrate FinCERT across multiple economic sectors

    ICT
    17:40
    Photo

    Azerconnect Group supported the region"s largest cybersecurity event

    ICT
    All News Feed