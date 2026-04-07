Blocked malicious emails targeting state agencies double in Azerbaijan
ICT
- 07 April, 2026
- 12:07
In January–March of 2026, Azerbaijan's State Service for Special Communication and Information Security processed 4,677,755 emails through the government's official email system, Report informs, citing the State Service.
According to the latest data, this is 9.7% higher compared to the same period in 2025.
Of the processed emails, 3,258,110 were delivered to users, while 1,419,645 were blocked due to malicious content. The number of blocked emails has doubled compared to a year earlier.
For reference, in 2025, the government email service received 17,695,349 emails, of which 12,549,565 were delivered to users, while 5,145,784 were blocked as harmful.
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