Bitcoin price falls below $95,300

The price of the world's leading cryptocurrency, bitcoin, has dropped below $95,300, Report informs.

Over the past 24 hours, bitcoin declined by 0.20% to trade at $95,209, bringing its market capitalization down to $1.903 trillion.

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, also saw a slight decrease, with its price falling by 0.13% over the past day to $3,300.

Overall, the total value of the cryptocurrency market declined by 0.03% in the past 24 hours to $3.23 trillion.