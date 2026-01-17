Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Bitcoin price falls below $95,300

    ICT
    • 17 January, 2026
    • 17:41
    Bitcoin price falls below $95,300

    The price of the world's leading cryptocurrency, bitcoin, has dropped below $95,300, Report informs.

    Over the past 24 hours, bitcoin declined by 0.20% to trade at $95,209, bringing its market capitalization down to $1.903 trillion.

    Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, also saw a slight decrease, with its price falling by 0.13% over the past day to $3,300.

    Overall, the total value of the cryptocurrency market declined by 0.03% in the past 24 hours to $3.23 trillion.

