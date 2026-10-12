Bill Gates warns AI could trigger serious cyber threats by 2027

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Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, has warned that the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) could lead to serious cybersecurity threats by 2027.

According to Report, Gates made the remarks in an interview with CNN.

"The area where we are likely to see the most dramatic changes next year will be cyberattacks. There is already a business model built around extorting money through threats or creating disruptions capable of affecting stock markets," Gates said.

According to him, the growing capabilities of the latest AI models, insufficient safeguards, and the activities of cybercriminals could lead to "many unpleasant surprises" in the cybersecurity sphere.

However, Gates stressed that AI spiraling out of control is not yet the most pressing threat facing humanity.

He added that it will still take several years for AI development to reach a stage where it can have such a broad and transformative impact on the world.