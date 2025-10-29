Baku to host Global Youth Day event

Baku is going to host Global Youth Day event on November 16.

Report informs with reference to the Space Agency of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos).

The event will be organized within the framework of the International Telecommunication Union's World Telecommunication Development Conference 2025 (WTDC-25), which will be held in the capital of Azerbaijan from November 17 through November 28.

Rashad Bayramov, advisor to the Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, noted that young leaders, entrepreneurs, influencers, engineers, and students will participate in the Global Youth Day event: "Youth will be able to establish relationships with their international partners. Their topics will cover areas such as digital skills, gender, climate change, entrepreneurship, and future professions. More than 400 foreign young people are expected to attend this year's event."

There will be a live connection with the international space station during the event.