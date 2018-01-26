 Top
    Close photo mode

    Baku cuts Automatic Telephone Stations staff

    The hundreds of people will lose their jobs

    Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ A number of staff is being reduced at the automatic telephone stations (ATS) in the capital city in regard with abolition of telephone nodes subordinated to the "Baku Telephone Communication" LLC under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies (MTCHT).

    Report informs, about half of staff dismissed with payment of a compensation up to 2 times monthly salary.

    They are told that 100 people will continue to work from each telephone node.

    The MTCHT has not yet commented on the issue.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi