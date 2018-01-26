Baku cuts Automatic Telephone Stations staff

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ A number of staff is being reduced at the automatic telephone stations (ATS) in the capital city in regard with abolition of telephone nodes subordinated to the "Baku Telephone Communication" LLC under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies (MTCHT).

Report informs, about half of staff dismissed with payment of a compensation up to 2 times monthly salary.

They are told that 100 people will continue to work from each telephone node.

The MTCHT has not yet commented on the issue.