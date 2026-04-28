Baku becomes hub for new European-level education project

Today's Azerbaijan is a stable, dynamically developing, and ambitious country that invests in human capital, innovation and international cooperation, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev said at the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of the IE Hub for Leadership and Innovation in Baku, Report informs.

"The establishment of the IE Hub for Leadership and Innovation in Baku is an important step. It connects Azerbaijan with one of Europe's leading academic and intellectual institutions - IE University - and brings new energy to our cooperation with Spain. For us, this project has a broader meaning. It is about people. It is about talent. It is about preparing a new generation of leaders who will be able to think globally, act creatively and build the economy of the future. Azerbaijan today is a stable, dynamic and ambitious country. We are investing in infrastructure, connectivity, industrial zones, digital transformation and international partnerships," Aliyev stated.

The deputy minister emphasized that Azerbaijan's location gives the country a strategic advantage, and economic policy sets the direction, but the real driver of long-term success is human capital.

"Roads, ports, industrial parks and technologies are important. But without capable people, they remain only infrastructure. With strong human capital, they become engines of growth. That is why this Hub is not just an educational initiative. It is a strategic investment in Azerbaijan's future. It is also a good example of how government, business and international partners can work together. This initiative also adds a new dimension to Azerbaijan–Spain relations. Our countries already cooperate in trade, investment, energy, transport, agriculture, technology and innovation," the deputy minister added.

Aliyev noted that the strategic economic dialogue and the adopted roadmap create a practical foundation for deeper engagement.

"In this context, the future establishment of an Azerbaijan–Spain University, agreed at the level of President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, will become a major milestone in our bilateral agenda. It will further institutionalize our cooperation in education, science, innovation and human capital development, and will create a lasting bridge between our societies. I believe education and human capital can become one of the most promising bridges between our people. Today's ceremony is a beginning. We are confident that this Hub will become a place where new ideas are born, new leaders are shaped and new partnerships are created," the deputy minister added.