Bakcell was again awarded with "Socially Devoted" certificate

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, has been awarded with the “Socially Devoted” certificate for the last quarter of the year 2017.

Report was informed in the company.

“Socialbakers” being a well-known company engaged in monitoring social network activities of the large companies all over the world by means of a special analytics platform, has reviewed the “Facebook” activities of Azerbaijani companies during the period from 01 October to 31 December 2017. Bakcell is proud to inform that according to results of this monitoring, the company has responded to 100% of customer inquiries on its official “Facebook” page. This is the fourth “Socially Devoted” certificate received by Bakcell during the last year, based on rate of responses to the customer questions on “Facebook” social network. What makes this achievement even more admirable is the fact that the official Bakcell page on Facebook has well-over 400 000 followers.

Social media are one of the most important communication means of Bakcell, in terms of efficient delivery of information about products and services to the wide customer audience, as well as provision of responses to the customers’ questions. The company has official pages, functioning in most of the popular social networks.

The provision of high quality service and customer satisfaction is one of the priority areas in the overall activities of Bakcell. Thus, the company’s customer satisfaction strategy is based on the experience of the world’s leading companies along with the requirements of the local market, where the needs and interests of the all the segments of population are taken into consideration.

Bakcell customers are able to contact the company not only by means the “555” Information Center, functioning 24/7, but also by means of the company’s official Facebook page, where 100% of their inquiries will be responded to.