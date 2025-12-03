Azercosmos: Azersky-2 satellite program implementation continues on schedule
ICT
- 03 December, 2025
- 10:33
The implementation of the Azersky-2 Earth observation satellite program is continuing on schedule, Dunay Badirkhanov, Acting Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, told journalists, Report informs.
"Our specialists are directly involved in the development of the Azersky-2A satellite in Azerbaijan. In the future, based on the knowledge and experience gained, they will be ready to assemble our next satellites domestically. Once exact dates for the project's implementation are determined, the public will be informed," he noted.
