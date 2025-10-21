Azercosmos: Azerbaijan recognized as trusted partner in global satellite market

Azerbaijan is recognized as a reliable partner in the global satellite market, said Dunay Badirkhanov, Acting Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Report informs.

Speaking during the event titled 'Opportunities from Space: 10 Years of Contribution from Satellite Observation to Socio-Economic Development' Badirkhanov stated that Azerbaijan holds a unique orbital position in space: "This means that Azerbaijan is now one of 48 countries with its own space resources. At any time, Azerbaijan can launch a satellite into orbit at 46 degrees east longitude. More than 200 companies from over 50 countries currently benefit from our services. This year marks our 10th anniversary of presence in the African market."

In addition to satellite services, Azerbaijan has also begun exporting intellectual products in the space sector. "With the launch of the Azersky satellite in 2014, we gained national capabilities in Earth remote sensing for the first time. Since then, the satellite has made a tangible contribution to decision-making across dozens of fields-from agriculture and ecology to urban planning and security. Over the years, we haven't just collected satellite images; we've mapped the country's development from space."

Badirkhanov emphasized that he sees space not as a distant sky, but as an open laboratory for youth: "To promote scientific research in satellite observation, the Earth Remote Sensing competition is underway in the country with the participation of higher education and research institutions. More than 160 scientific projects have used Azersky imagery, involving ordinary citizens and especially researchers. While in orbit, Azersky has generated over 80,000 satellite images totaling millions of megabytes. These images have helped us build a vast archive, which is vital for analyzing and forecasting changes on Earth, as well as for scientific research."