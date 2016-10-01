Azercell launches next Student Bursary Program

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azercell Telecom LLC is announcing next Student Bursary Program for the academic year 2016-2017. Young fellows who want to become professional in their field of specialty and lay steady foundation for future career may apply for Bursary Program. The aim of the program is to encourage the successful students and young talents with outstanding academic achievements, and support the professional growth of the students with high potential.

Report informs referring to the Azercell press service, the talented youth qualified for the program will be offered a monthly stipend throughout the remaining period of their university studies. Furthermore, they will gain an opportunity for career growth. Thus, they will have a chance to enrich their knowledge on telecommunications, participate in Azercell’s corporate events and social activities, receive various trainings, as well as pass internship at Azercell

In order to apply for Student Program, a candidate should go to the official webpage (www.azercell.jobs) of the company.Bachelor level students in their last 2 years at a university in Azerbaijan are eligible to apply for the program. The applicants will receive information about the progress and result of the selection round by email. Only online applications shall be accepted. Deadline for application is 31.10.2016.

Azercell has held the Student Bursary Program annuallly since 2008. Over 120 students from various universities in Azerbaijan have been honored the title of “Azercell Scholar". Apart from getting a monthly stipend from Azercell, they have also gained unique experience for their future careers with the support of the company employees. As a result, Azercell Telecom LLC improves its activities in terms of social responsibility and provides more benefits for the society.

Along with its business activities Azercell Telecom regularly conducts projects aimed for the development of the youth. Many projects conducted by the company are related to education. Furthermore, Azercell cooperates with the leading universities and helps to improve their material and technical bases. Azercell will continue to focus on supporting education and the youth in the country.