Azercell launches a new summer roaming

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani mobile communications market leader Azercell Telecom continues to offer a variety of beneficial tariffs and discounted campaigns for its subscribers. This time the company has launched an exciting novelty for everyone who is planning a vacation in summer, Report was told in the company.

Thus, Azercell subscribers will be able to enjoy single roaming tariffs in Turkey, Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal and Spain in the period of June 21 - August 31, 2016.

Country Incoming call (per minute) Outgoing call to all directions

(per minute) Mobile Internet (per MB) Outgoing text (per SMS) Turkey 0.32 1.00 0.55 0.15 Austria 0.32 1.50 3.50 0.20 Belarus 0.32 1.50 3.50 0.20 Bulgaria 0.32 1.50 3.50 0.20 Croatia 0.32 1.50 3.50 0.20 Czech Republic 0.32 1.50 3.50 0.20 France 0.32 1.50 3.50 0.20 Germany 0.32 1.50 3.50 0.20 Hungary 0.32 1.50 3.50 0.20 Portugal 0.32 1.50 3.50 0.20 Spain 0.32 1.50 3.50 0.20

All post-paid and pre-paid subscribers on roaming can benefit from 5 minutes of free call to Call Center. Azercell also recalled the deposit required for roaming service activation for post-paid subscribers. As a result, all Azercell subscribers were able to easily activate roaming line before they travel abroad. You may activate your roaming service by dialing *135*1#YES from your cell phones.

Azercell will continue to present exciting campaigns for subscribers in roaming.