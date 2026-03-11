Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan shares experience on protecting women from violence at UN Meeting

    Foreign policy
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 09:30
    Azerbaijan shares experience on protecting women from violence at UN Meeting

    Azerbaijan has strengthened legal and institutional mechanisms to protect women from violence and improve access to justice, Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Affairs, said at a side event of the 70th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women, Report informs.

    The event was held at UN Headquarters under the initiative of Türkiye and co-organized by Azerbaijan within the framework of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

    Muradova highlighted the importance of discussing at the international level the expansion of women's access to justice through technological means. She noted that beyond the existence of laws, ensuring real access to them is essential. According to her, access to justice is not only a legal mechanism but also a fundamental condition for development, security, and human rights.

    She stressed that this issue is directly linked to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 5 on gender equality and Goal 16 on peace, justice, and strong institutions, which complement each other.

    Muradova pointed out that digital transformation opens new opportunities for justice systems. Electronic application systems, online legal databases, and digital monitoring mechanisms expand women's protection options and make legal procedures more efficient.

    She added that Azerbaijan has aligned its legislation with international commitments, expanded protection orders and social support mechanisms, and facilitated access to legal information and applications through e‑government platforms.

    Muradova underlined that digital justice must be based on principles of accessibility, security, confidentiality, and a human‑centered approach. She warned that as artificial intelligence and automated systems become part of legal processes, it is crucial to safeguard gender sensitivity and impartiality; otherwise, algorithmic bias could deepen existing inequalities.

    Concluding her remarks, Muradova stressed that while the future of justice is technologically digital, its essence must remain rooted in ethical principles and human rights. She added that technologies must be inclusive and should not create new digital divides.

    Azerbaijan shares experience on protecting women from violence at UN Meeting
    Azerbaijan shares experience on protecting women from violence at UN Meeting
    Azerbaijan shares experience on protecting women from violence at UN Meeting
    Azerbaijan shares experience on protecting women from violence at UN Meeting
    Azerbaijan shares experience on protecting women from violence at UN Meeting
    Azerbaijan shares experience on protecting women from violence at UN Meeting
    Azerbaijan shares experience on protecting women from violence at UN Meeting
    Azerbaijan shares experience on protecting women from violence at UN Meeting
    Azerbaijan shares experience on protecting women from violence at UN Meeting

    Bahar Muradova violence against women UN headquarters
    Photo
    BMT-nin iclasında qadınların zorakılıqdan müdafiəsi ilə bağlı Azərbaycanın təcrübəsi paylaşılıb
    Photo
    В ООН представлен опыт Азербайджана в противодействии гендерному насилию

    Latest News

    10:49

    Tenders for road project linking Azerbaijan, Armenia canceled in Georgia

    Region
    10:38

    Middle East conflict costing region's tourism industry up to $600M per day

    Other countries
    10:31

    Container ship hit by unknown projectile off UAE coast: UK Maritime Agency

    Other countries
    10:30

    UK ambassador marks Wind Tuesday at Anglo Asian Mining's mines

    Foreign policy
    10:21

    Qatar says its forces intercept missile attack targeting country

    Other countries
    10:18

    Brent crude oil prices fall to $87.23 per barrel

    Energy
    10:12

    Azeri Light crude drops to $90.34 per barrel

    Energy
    09:56

    John Thune: US spending $900M per day on military operation against Iran

    Other countries
    09:53

    Iran's revolutionary guards says it launched 'most intense' operation

    Other countries
    All News Feed