Azercell launches 2nd Exclusive Shop in Guba

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azercell continues to increase the number of shops with the new concept in the capital city and regions. Thus, Azercell opened its second Exclusive shop with a new concept in Guba on March 2, Report was told in the company.

Located at 12, Galaba Street in Guba, the exclusive store has been designed in a new Nordic concept and provided with advanced equipment and facilities.The distinguishing feature of the store is the availability of open space, easiness of services and choices. Here, the customers can learn about any product, compare and try them. Qualified sales representatives will help the customers to make the right choice, activate services and so on. As in other Customer Service centers, this office will manage all operations, other than printing out call history details and transfer of a mobile number from one person’s name to another. Customers can get various accessories and devices, supporting mobile technologies and purchase mobile phones for cash or on credit. Notably, the shop in Guba will operate from 9.00 till 20.00 all days of the week without break.

On the opening day of its new office, Azercell introduced next favorable campaign for its customers. Thus, the customers making any purchase from Azercell Exclusive Shop in Guba will receive a gift valued at 50% of their spending.

Azercell Telecom will extend its Exclusive shops with the new concept over the country which will enable the company to provide more friendly and advantageous services for its subscribers.

