Azerbaijani young people launch a new mobile app for movie lovers

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ In the beginning of August, three Azerbaijanis - Rasim Aliyev, Teymur Baghırlı and Tural Gurbanov launched an iOS app called Raters.

Report informs, it is a social network for movie lovers where you can find great movies based on reviews form your friends and other people you trust.

With Raters, questions "What should I watch?", "Is this movie worth watching?" and "Who can I share my movie opinion with?" will not be a problem anymore.

The main difference of Raters compared to IMDB, Kinopoisk, Rotten Tomatoes and other movie platforms is that it focuses on the social aspect – what your friends are watching and how they like it. The philosophy of Raters is the following - opinions of friends and other people whose taste is similar to yours are more relevant to you than average rating of tens of thousands of users you don’t know.

Currently, the app is available only on iPhones and iPads, but there are plans to expand it to Android and desktop in the nearest future.

To learn more about Raters or download it, visit www.ratersapp.com.