    ICT
    • 31 October, 2025
    • 15:11
    Azerbaijani representative elected President of World Association for Development of Philately

    Head of the Stamp Department at Azerpost LLC, Sitara Huseynova, has been elected President of the World Association for the Development of Philately (WADP).

    Report informs, citing WADP, that the online vote also determined the composition of the WADP Executive Committee for 2026–2029. The committee includes representatives from the following countries: Azerbaijan and Romania (Europe and CIS), Kenya (Africa), Tunisia (Arab region), China and India (Asia-Pacific), Belgium and Spain (North America and Western Europe), and Chile (Latin America and the Caribbean).

    Azerbaijan is currently actively engaged in all strategic areas of the Universal Postal Union (UPU).

    The country is already a member of the Postal Operations Council (POC) and co-chair of one of its working groups, as well as a member of the Administrative Council (CA).

    Over the next four years, Azerbaijan will have a unique opportunity to take part at all levels of the UPU"s activities, advancing national interests and further strengthening its position on the international stage.

