Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss innovative economic growth models
ICT
- 31 October, 2025
- 09:52
Azerbaijan has held discussions with the World Bank on implementing innovative economic growth models through digital transformation, Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport, said in a post on X, Report informs.
Nabiyev noted that the discussions took place during a meeting with Asad Alam, Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia for the World Bank's Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions (EFI) Vice Presidency, and renowned economist Ufuk Akcigit.
The minister also highlighted that they exchanged views on developing Azerbaijan's innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem, as well as enhancing efficiency across public institutions and the private sector.
