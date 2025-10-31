Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13

    Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss innovative economic growth models

    ICT
    • 31 October, 2025
    • 09:52
    Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss innovative economic growth models

    Azerbaijan has held discussions with the World Bank on implementing innovative economic growth models through digital transformation, Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport, said in a post on X, Report informs.

    Nabiyev noted that the discussions took place during a meeting with Asad Alam, Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia for the World Bank's Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions (EFI) Vice Presidency, and renowned economist Ufuk Akcigit.

    The minister also highlighted that they exchanged views on developing Azerbaijan's innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem, as well as enhancing efficiency across public institutions and the private sector.

    Azerbaijan World Bank innovative economic growth Rashad Nabiyev digital transformation
    Azərbaycanla Dünya Bankı innovativ iqtisadi artım modellərini müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Всемирный банк обсудили инновационные модели экономического роста

    Latest News

    10:42

    Viktor Liashko: Ukraine grateful to Azerbaijan for its support

    Foreign policy
    10:39

    Researcher Dieudonné Kwebe-Kimpele highlights brutal torture under Belgian rule in Congo

    Foreign policy
    10:21

    Abbas Abbasov: Facts of Belgian colonialism cannot be erased from history

    Foreign policy
    10:04

    Jean-Michel Brun: Revival of DR Congo to mark beginning of new era for Africa

    Other
    09:52

    Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss innovative economic growth models

    ICT
    09:42
    Photo

    Conference on Belgian colonialism and accountability gets underway in Baku

    Foreign policy
    09:36

    CBA currency exchange rates (31.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:35

    Presentation of musical instruments acquired with support from Heydar Aliyev Foundation held

    Cultural policy
    09:33
    Photo

    Mini-football tournament held among orphanage teams on Leyla Aliyeva's initiative

    Social security
    All News Feed