Azerbaijan, US discuss cooperation in healthcare

Azerbaijan's Minister of Health Teymur Musayev met with Amy Carlon, the Acting US Chargé d'Affaires in Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the ministry.

Welcoming the guest at the Ministry of Health, the minister said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the governments of Azerbaijan and the United States in Washington laid the foundation for a new strategic stage of bilateral partnership.

It was noted that attention and care for the families of martyrs and war veterans in Azerbaijan is one of the main priorities of state policy.

Emphasizing the importance of digitalization of the healthcare system, Musayev highlighted the significance of establishing cooperation between the two countries in this area. At the same time, the importance of exchanging experience in medical education, advanced training of physicians, and healthcare management was underscored.

It was also stated that work is underway to establish medical institutions in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from occupation as a result of the Patriotic War.

In conclusion, Minister Musayev expressed confidence that cooperation would be further developed in the future.

Expressing her gratitude for the warm welcome, Amy Carlon particularly emphasized the significance of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's historic visit and the MoU signed between the two countries' governments during the visit.

Highly appreciating the attention and care shown by the Azerbaijani state to the families of martyrs and war veterans, Amy Carlon noted that the United States would not withhold its support in this regard.

The diplomat also stated that the United States is interested in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan in the fields of healthcare and medical science.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.