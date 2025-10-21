Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Azerbaijan uses satellite images to identify mineral resources in liberated areas

    ICT
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 11:50
    Azerbaijan uses satellite images to identify mineral resources in liberated areas

    Work is underway in Azerbaijan to analyze satellite images for identifying deposits of mineral resources in liberated territories, said Shahin Atashov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Geological Exploration Agency under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, during the event "Opportunities from Space: 10 Years of Socio-Economic Contribution of Satellite Observation" held in Baku.

    According to Atashov, these efforts are currently being carried out using high-tech methods. "We are also exploring future integration with artificial intelligence to make this process faster and more efficient through advanced technologies," he said. Discussions with the Space Agency are already underway to enable joint work on the initiative.

    He added that environmental monitoring had been conducted in these areas even before the occupation. "There is existing data on the environmental impact from mining operations, including waste levels and initial volumes of extracted minerals," Atashov said.

    Satellite imagery plays a key role in studying mineral deposits, geological formations, and the impact on subsoil resources, he emphasized.

    Satellite imagery Shahin Atashov Azerbaijan liberated territories
    İşğaldan azad olunmuş ərazilərdə faydalı qazıntıların yayılma arealları müəyyən edilir
    Космические технологии помогают изучать недра освобожденных территорий Азербайджана

    Latest News

    12:15
    Photo

    Joint project 'Development of the Middle Corridor' presented in Astana

    Foreign policy
    12:04

    Yerlan Akkenzhenov: Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan to sign strategic energy agreements

    Energy
    11:53

    Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan to sign agreements to increase freight traffic along Middle Corridor

    Business
    11:50

    Azerbaijan uses satellite images to identify mineral resources in liberated areas

    ICT
    11:49

    Tokayev: Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are brotherly nations

    Foreign policy
    11:44
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana

    Foreign policy
    11:26

    IMF lowers its expectations for Azerbaijan's gross public debt until 2031

    Finance
    11:16

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan-Central Asia relations transform into unified '6' format

    Foreign policy
    11:10

    IMF announces forecasts for growth of Azerbaijan's non-oil economy

    Finance
    All News Feed