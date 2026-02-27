Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    ICT
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 15:36
    Azerbaijan to introduce digital tourist visa this year

    Azerbaijan will implement the Digital Tourist Visa and Digital Talent Visa programs on a unified platform by the end of the current year, as outlined in the Action Plan for Accelerating Digital Development for 2026–2028, approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

    The document also foresees the establishment of a Special Tax Regime, the application of benefits in social insurance and residency, as well as a revision of regulations governing currency transfers.

    Furthermore, the Action Plan provides for the simplification of migration requirements for specialists attracted to the country in the field of innovation, as well as for their family members.

    Financing for the measures outlined in the document will be provided through the state budget and other sources in accordance with the law.

    Azerbaijan digital tourist visa action plan
    Azərbaycanda bu il "Rəqəmsal Səyyah Vizası" tətbiq olunacaq
    В Азербайджане в этом году будет введена "Цифровая туристическая виза"

