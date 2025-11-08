Azerbaijan to host World Telecommunication Development Conference in November

On November 17-28, Azerbaijan will host the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC) for the first time in the CIS region, according to Report.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport stated that WTDC is organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) every four years to bridge the global digital divide and promote digital transformation.

WTDC-2025, to be held at the Baku Convention Center, will serve as an open international platform for youth. The conference will enable young participants to gain knowledge about global technological innovations and trends, meet leading experts in the field, and explore opportunities for cooperation and international competitiveness.

The event will also highlight the progress of Azerbaijan's ICT sector and contribute to strengthening international cooperation in information and communication technologies.

More than 2,000 participants from over 150 countries, including more than 300 young people, are expected to attend the conference.