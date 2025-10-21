Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Azerbaijan to begin building spacecraft development center soon

    ICT
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 10:48
    Azerbaijan to begin building spacecraft development center soon

    Construction of the Spacecraft Development Center in Azerbaijan will begin in the coming months, said Dunay Badirkhanov, acting Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos), under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Report informs.

    Speaking at the event titled "Opportunities from Space: 10 Years of Socio-Economic Contribution of Satellite Observation", Badirkhanov stated that Azerbaijan is taking concrete steps toward manufacturing its own satellites in the near future.

    "Our research and development team has been undergoing intensive training in Israel for the past year and a half, despite the complex geopolitical situation, as part of the Azersky-2 satellite project," he noted.

    He added that design and planning for the Spacecraft Development Center have been completed, and a construction site has already been designated. "We will start building in the coming months," Badirkhanov said. "We've selected SpaceX as the launch provider for our satellite. In addition, for the first time in Azercosmos' history, a subsidiary company has been established: Spacecraft Development and Production LLC. The new entity will facilitate the implementation of satellite manufacturing projects."

